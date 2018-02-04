Man attempts to kill wife, teacher in Mancherial

By | Published: 12:36 am

Mancherial: A woman and a government teacher sustained serious injuries when her husband tried to kill the two by attacking them with an axe, suspecting her fidelity at Madaram Township in Tandur mandal on Saturday. Their condition is said to be critical.

Madaram Sub-Inspector Bethi Ramulu said Janjirala Thirupati, the accused, assaulted his wife Mamata at her residence while in an inebriated condition. Then, he attempted to kill the teacher, Saidam Venkatesh, when the latter was consuming liquor at a wine shop, using the similar weapon. The injured were shifted to Mancherial government hospital.

It is learned that Tirupati was suspecting fidelity of Mamata for quite a long time. He wanted to eliminate both of them. After quitting the job with a telecom company, he had been alone for a few months. But, the police did not confirm it. “He attacked his wife and the teacher, following some family disputes. We are investigating the incident,” said Ramulu.