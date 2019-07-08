Man axes mentally challenged daughter to death in Telangana

By | Published: 12:33 pm 12:35 pm

Nagarkurnool: In a gruesome incident, a man axed his own mentally challenged daughter to death in Nagarkurnool district. The incident which happened in the late hours of Sunday night came to light on Monday morning.

Shyamala (26), daughter of Yerranna, resident of Kalvakole village of Peddakothapally mandal, was married to a person from another village a few years ago. As she had turned mentally-ill, her husband had abandoned her. She has been living with her parents since then.

Sometime during the late hours of Sunday night, Yerranna hacked Shyamala to death. The villagers came to know about the incident on Monday morning and informed Peddakothapally police, who reached the crime scene and started investigating. More details are awaited.

