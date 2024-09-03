| Man Beaten To Death On Suspicion Of Performing Black Magic In Medak

The villagers also attacked two women family members of the deceased when they tried to save him

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 September 2024, 12:16 PM

Medak: In a shocking incident, a man was allegedly beaten to death by some villagers on suspicion of performing black magic at Gollagudem village in Tekmal mandal late on Tuesday late.

The deceased was identified as Ramulu. The villagers also attacked two women family members of the deceased when they tried to save him.

Some locals came to the rescue of the two women and shifted them to government hospital in Jogipet. The Tekmal police registered a case and an investigation is on.