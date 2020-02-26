Man beats death by whisker in Sangareddy

By | Published: 10:57 pm

Sangareddy: A man, who was almost caught between two colliding lorries had a miraculous escape at Pothireddypally Junction on NH-65 near Sangareddy town.

The person was crossing the busy highway when a speeding lorry proceeding towards Hyderabad from Zaheerabad hit a lorry taking a right turn to proceed towards Zaheerabad from Sangareddy town. The lorries collided with each as the man ran to safety.

The video clip went viral on social networking sites as he escaped death by a whisker. Meanwhile, Rural Sub-inspector Srikanth said the driver of one of the lorries sustained minor injuries in the incident. A case has been registered.

