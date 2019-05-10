Man beats wife to death in Paloncha

By | Published: 10:38 pm

Paloncha (Khammam): A woman was beaten to death by her husband at Paloncha in the district on Friday. According to the police, the deceased was identified as Kandukuri Aruna (30). The woman’s body was found in a pool of blood in the bedroom at their residence at Sitarampatnam area in the town when the police visited the spot.

Paloncha CI, D Ramesh said that the accused, Kandukuri Shiva was arrested and produced before the court. According to the police officials, Shiva often used to quarrel with his wife and accused her of having extra-marital affair. They tried to resolve the issue in the presence of their family elders, but in vain, the further said. A case of murder under IPC section 302 was booked against him.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.