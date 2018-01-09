Man on bike rams truck, dies in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:29 am

Hyderabad: A 22-year-old man died on the spot after his two-wheeler rammed a truck at Suraram village on Monday. The truck driver is at large.

According to the Petbasheerabad police, Durga Ganesh, a resident of Suraram Colony, was headed for work at Dulapally via Bahadurapalli village. When he reached Forest Academy, he tried to overtake a vehicle and rammed the truck coming in the opposite direction. “He was bleeding profusely from the head and died on the spot,” said Inspector S Ravi Chandra said.

Police, who were informed by passersby, shifted the body to Gandhi Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Based on a complaint by Ganesh’s relatives, police booked a case and are searching for the truck driver.