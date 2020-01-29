Man bites friend’s nose in Hyderabad

By | Published: 9:41 pm

Hyderabad: A quarrel between two inebriated friends ended on a bizarre note when one bit another’s nose in SR Nagar police limits on Tuesday night.

The man with a serious nose injury has been referred to Gandhi Hospital where doctors are mulling on how to repair the damaged nose. The injured man was identified as Venugopal Reddy (37) a small time realtor and the assailant, who had the penchant for biting the nose, was Ramesh.

Police said the two friends had a dispute over some money matters and entered into an argument after consuming liquor at Venugopal Reddy’s house. Another cause of the bite-attack was stated to be a motorcycle owned by Ramesh was pawned by Reddy. Ramesh, it was said had asked him to get the motorcycle back for which Reddy sought sometime.

Arguments ensued between the friends and in a fit of rage, Ramesh lunged at Reddy and bit his nose. The gash was so deep that a part of Reddy’s nose came off and a bleeding Reddy was rushed to Gandhi Hospital.

Later Reddy approached the SRNagar police with a formal complaint following which a case under section 325 of the IPC (voluntarily causing hurt) was registered against Ramesh. No arrests have been made so far, according to Inspector S Muralikrishna of SR Nagar station.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .