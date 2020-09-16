Man bludgeoned to death in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:13 am

Hyderabad: One person was bludgeoned to death with a stone at Waddera Basthi in Kachiguda on Tuesday. According to the police, Saidulu (30) had reached Waddera Basthi along with another person on a motorcycle, when the assailant attacked him and hit him on his head multiple times with a stone resulting in his death. Though the assailant fled the spot, the police have identified him with the help of footage from CCTV cameras in the area and efforts are on to nab him.

