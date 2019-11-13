Man bludgeons wife; locks house, flees with kids in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:37 am

Hyderabad: A woman was bludgeoned to death, allegedly by her husband, in their house at Suraram Colony in Qutbullapur in the early hours of Tuesday.

The victim, B Shilpa (38), a homemaker, was married to Baswa Raj Kumar and the couple had two children. According to the police, the couple quarrelled frequently in the last two years. Raj Kumar allegedly harassed her physically and mentally.

The police suspect the couple had a fight on Monday around 10 pm, following which Raj Kumar grabbed a blunt object and attacked Shilpa on the head. She died on the spot. Raj Kumar fled the spot by locking the door and taking the children along. The incident came to light on Tuesday around 10 am when Raj Kumar called and informed his nephew.

“After killing Shilpa, Kumar called his nephew, Harish, and told him that he attacked his wife after a fight between them. He asked him to check her condition,” police said, adding that Harish rushed to Raj Kumar’s house and found the main door locked. He broke open the door and found Shilpa lying dead on the floor.

The Dundigal police booked a case of murder. No arrests were made yet. The body was shifted to the Gandhi Hospital morgue and was handed over to the family after autopsy.

