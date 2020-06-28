Man booked by forest officials for killing monkey in Khammam

By | Published: 9:47 pm 9:51 pm

Khammam: A person was taken into custody by forest officials for allegedly killing a monkey by beating and later hanging it to a tree at Ammapalem village of Vemsoor mandal in the district.

According to officials, Sadu Venkateswar Rao beat a monkey with a stick that strayed into his house and hanged it to a tree with a rope on Friday. He also made his pet dogs bite the monkey while it was fighting for its life.

The forest officials who came to know about the incident visited the village, traced out the accused on Saturday. The accused Venkateswar Rao was taken into custody on Sunday and was questioned along with his neighbours Goudelli Ganapathi and G Rajashekar.

Sathupalli Forest Range Officer (FRO) A Venkateswaralu speaking to Telangana Today on Sunday informed that the accused confessed to his crime and he was released on personal bond.

The accused was booked under Section (9) of Wildlife Protection Act and would be summoned to forest office for further enquiry on Monday, the FRO said while the District Forest Officer Praveena informed that she has sought a detailed report on the incident.

The incident which was recorded on the mobile phone of the accused went viral on social media creating uproar over the brutality of the accused towards the creature.

