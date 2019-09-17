Man booked for extorting donations in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:57 pm

Hyderabad: The Apollo Hospital management has lodged a complaint with the Banjara Hills police stating that a fraudster was extorting donations from doctors and NRIs to be transferred into the bank accounts of the hospital by saying that the hospital in collaboration with the State government would be treating dengue patients with the funds collected.

The fraudster, G Kranthi Kumar from Boduppal, opened a bank account with Axis Bank in the name of Apollo Hospitals using a fraudulent letterhead of the hospital. He was soliciting donations from people to be transferred into the bank account.

The fraud came to light when the bank officials approached the hospital to check the veracity of the details. Efforts are on to nab the accused, police said.