Man booked for assaulting ASHA worker in Adilabad

Adilabad: A person was booked for allegedly assaulting an ASHA worker and deterred her from doing her duty when she was conducting a survey at Chota Talab in Adilabad on Friday. Later, a large number of workers gathered in front of office of DMHO seeking justice.

Adilabad I Town Sub-Inspector Gunawanth Rao said the accused, Altaf, is a resident of Shivaji Chowk in Adilabad town. The complainant was Bharati, an ASHA worker from the Medical and Health department.

Altaf, sibling of a Markaz returnee, tore the papers of the survey after grabbing them from Bharati. He raised objection to her carrying out the survey. Shocked by this, the worker stopped it and reported the same to higher officials before sharing the incident with her colleagues. She later lodged a complaint with cops.

Based on a complaint from Bharati, a case was registered against Altaf under Sections 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and investigation was taken up. It is learnt that he was detained and was being interrogated.

Meanwhile, Bharati’s colleagues reached the office of the district medical and health officer Dr T Chandu and staged a dharna, demanding action against Altaf. They later dispersed when Chandu assured them of justice.

