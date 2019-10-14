Man booked for assaulting son-in-law in Asifabad

By | Published: 7:13 pm

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A man was booked for allegedly assaulting his son-in-law who is from a different community, at Nayakapuguda village in Tiryani mandal on Monday.

Tiryani Sub-Inspector P Rama Rao said the accused was Satyam Chary and the injured was Naveen, who was shifted to Mancherial government hospital where his condition is said to be stable.

Satyam attacked Naveen with a knife when the latter was asleep at his residence, causing injuries on his hand and ribs. He nursed grudge against Naveen for marrying the former’s younger daughter three months back, against the will of the girl’s parents. Naveen managed to rescue his life when the newly wedding couple raised alarm. His brother came to his rescue. Satyam sped away the spot.

Satyam’s Kavya and Naveen fell in love with each other quite long back. Naveen and Kavya were residing in Somagudam of Kasipet mandal of Mancherial district following the wedding. They were Nayakapuguda as they arrived here for celebrating Dasara festival.

Based on a complaint from sibling of Naveen, a case was booked against Satyam under the SC, ST Atrocities Act and attempt to murder. Investigations were taken up.

