Man booked for cheating in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:42 am

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Police Detective Department has registered a case against a man on charges of cheating people to the tune of Rs 2.36 crore after promising them profits from investments in the share market.

According to the police, Syed Muqtar Ali, a native of Mahabubnagar established a firm named Tijahra Stock Exchange in the city in 2019 and assuring profits, collected money from around 38 persons to the tune of Rs 2.36 crore. He then wound up the firm and left for Mahabubnagar. Depositors approached the police when he refused to pay profits or return their money.

