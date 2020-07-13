Man booked for creating ruckus at hospital in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:40 pm

Hyderabad: The Kamatipura police on Monday booked a case against a person on charges of damaging furniture in a hospital.

According to the police, the man, Waheedullah, (28), had gone to Mamata Nursing Home along with his grandmother. However, since there were many patients, the staff asked them to wait.

“Waheedullah picked up an argument with the hospital staff and damaged the window panes of the hospital reception. The man also misbehaved with the hospital staff and abused them,” said G Ram Babu, SHO, Kamatipura. Based on a complaint from the hospital management, the police booked a case and took up investigation.

