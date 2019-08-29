Man booked for giving triple talaq in Muzaffarnagar

By | Published: 10:06 am

Muzaffarnagar: A man was booked for allegedly giving instant triple talaq to his wife over dowry here, police said on Thursday.

Shama Perveen alleged that she was at her parent’s home on Tuesday when her husband Tarik Khan, his two brothers and an uncle came and harassed her, demanding more dowry, SHO of Kotwali police station Anil Kapervan said.

When their demands were not met, Khan gave instant triple talaq to Perveen, the police officer said.

A case was registered against Khan and his three family members under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, he said.

The couple got married in October 2014.