Man booked for murdering farmer in Asifabad

By | Published: 8:56 pm

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A man was booked for allegedly murdering a farmer and stealing his money at Sarkapalli village in Wankidi mandal on Tuesday.

Wankidi Sub-Inspector B Chandrasekhar said that the accused was Athram Buddirao a resident of Wankidi mandal centre and the deceased was Kova Jalapathi (45), a farmer from Sarkapalli.

Buddirao was alleged to have killed Jalapathi by banging on his head with a boulder and grabbed Rs 30,000 from the latter. He indulged in the offence under the guise of giving lift to the farmer on Monday. A case was registered against him under various sections of the IPC, following a complaint lodged by Manik Rao, the son of the victim.

Jalapathi and Manik Rao were on their way to his village, carrying the cash that he got by selling his cotton produce. Buddirao offered the lift and reportedly eliminated him only to steal his money. Manik Rao grew suspicious when his father did not return home till midnight. He received a phone call stating that his father was murdered in the morning.

