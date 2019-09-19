Man booked for raping daughter in Warangal

By | Published: 9:13 pm

Warangal Urban: Subedari police took a man into custody on Thursday for allegedly raping his 14-year-old daughter. The accused, who was identified as Deekonda Kumaraswamy of Velikkate village of Thorrur mandal in Mahabubabad district, works as a car driver and resides in a rented house at KLN Reddy colony in Hanamkonda. It is alleged that he had been allegedly raping his daughter for quite some time now. However, the heinous incident came to light when the elder daughter of Kumaraswamy noticed that her father was sexually assaulting her younger sister and informed the matter to her mother.

Following this, the mother had approached the Subedari police and lodged a complaint against her husband. Based on the complaint, the police have taken the accused into custody. They have booked him under section 376 of IPC and other relevant sections including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012. It is said that Hanamkonda ACP Ch Sridhar is acting as the investigating officer (IO) for the case.

