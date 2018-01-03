Man brands daughter for bed-wetting in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:25 am

Hyderabad: An eight-year-old girl was branded by her father for allegedly bed-wetting during sleep at Addagutta in Tukaramgate.

According to Tukaramgate police, the Class II student usually wets her bed. “She used to wet her bed regularly and to stop her from repeating it, her father heated a spoon and branded her at multiple places on her body,” the police said. The incident came to light after the locals alerted the child welfare officials who in turn informed the North Zone DCP and Tukaramgate police.

The police booked a case for voluntarily causing hurt with weapon under the IPC and relevant sections of the Juvenile Justice Act and started probe. The child was sent to the hospital for treatment, while her father is yet to be arrested.