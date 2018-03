By | Published: 11:17 pm

Hyderabad: A 28-year-old granite stone worker Jalo Mandal was arrested by the Secunderabad Government Railway Police on Monday on charges of stealing valuables from passengers travelling in trains.

Gold ornaments weighing 7.2 tolas worth over Rs 2.25 lakh were recovered from Mandal, who hails from Mangoor district in Bihar. He was involved in three offences that took place on the premises of the Secunderabad station. The police nabbed him at the main gate on Platform One.