Man burnt alive by parents in Warangal Rural

By | Published: 12:32 am

Warangal Rural: In a shocking incident, a man addicted to liquor, was allegedly burnt alive by his parents at Mustalapally village in Damera mandal in the district. The deceased was identified as Kodari Maheshchandra (43), son of Prabhakar and Vemulamma. It is alleged that the parents tied him to a pole at their residence, poured kerosene on him and set him ablaze since they were vexed with his harassment daily.

Maheshchandra was the eldest of the couple’s three children. Though he was married and had two children, his wife deserted him a couple of years ago due to his harassment. He was working as a clerk at the Enumamula agriculture market yard in Warangal. Damera police are investigating the case.

