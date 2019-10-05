Man caught for selling cigarettes illegally in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:40 pm

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force (central) team on Saturday raided a shop at Begum Bazaar and seized huge quantity of cigarettes being sold illegally. Acting on a tipoff, the team caught Ran Singh (48), a businessman running ‘R J Novelties’ at White House building in Feelkhana.

“Ran Singh was procuring various brands of banned cigarettes from different sources and selling it illegally in the city, causing loss to the government,” P Radha Kishan Rao, DCP Task Force, said. He made huge profits through the trade illegally. The accused and the property were handed over to the Begum Bazaar police station for further action.