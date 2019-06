By | Published: 12:45 am

Hyderabad: Prohibition and Excise Department officials on Monday arrested a person at Charminar for selling marijuana and seized 240 gm of the contraband from him.

Shaik Shakeel Mansoori (48), along with Mohammed Shabbir alias Manglu (45), a resident of Amanagar, who is at large, was selling 10-gm packs of the contraband. “The duo packed marijuana in sachets weighing 10 gm each and sold these to drug addicts,” an official said, adding efforts were on to catch Shabbir.