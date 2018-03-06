Hyderabad: Man chops off son’s wrist for watching movies on phone

By | Published: 2:40 am 3:26 pm

Hyderabad: A man chopped off the right wrist of his 19-year-old son, reportedly because he was addicted to watching movies on his mobile phone.

According to Pahadishareef Inspector P Laxmikanth Reddy, the incident took place early on Monday when the boy, Khaled Qureshi, was asleep. He is the youngest of four sons of Mohammad Qayyum Qureshi (45), a resident of Wadi-E-Huda in Pahadishareef.

Two days ago, the father and son argued over the latter’s addiction to the Internet and for watching movies on his phone. Reddy said during the fight, Khaled bit Qureshi’s hand and ran.

“He returned late at night. On Monday morning, Qureshi chopped off the boy’s wrist hand with a butcher’s knife,” he said.

Qureshi, who was arrested, is an electrician, while Khaled is an assistant cable operator. Doctors said Khaled’s condition was critical and his wrist could not be stitched back.