Man commits suicide at Manoharabad railway station

Published: 5:41 pm

Medak: A 36-year-old man committed suicide by coming under the wheels of a speeding train near Manoharabad railway station in Medak district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Rebba Sathish Kumar. Kumar, a native of Chegunta, has got down a train at Manoharbad Station on Wednesday morning.

Kumar, who was reportedly suffering from seizure disease since childhood, reportedly was in a state of depression.

He has committed suicide by coming under the speeding train at 9 a.m. Railway Police have registered a case. The body was shifted to a hospital for postmortem.

