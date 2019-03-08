Man commits suicide in Bowenpally

By | Published: 12:46 am

Hyderabad: A 26-year-old man committed suicide by self-immolation after an argument with his mother at the Dairy Farm in Bowenpally here on Friday afternoon. Before taking the extreme step, he made a video call to his friend, said the police.

According to police, the victim identified as Vivek, a private employee from Ganesh Nagar of Chintal area was in depression for the last couple of days and on Friday went to a secluded place at Bowenpally and ended his life by setting himself ablaze.

Through a video call to his friend Shiva, the deceased informed that he did not want to live anymore. Then, the tensed Shiva alerted Vivek’s family and the police as well. By the time police reached the spot, Vivek had already died on the spot after setting himself on fire. The police booked a case and are probing into the matter. The body was handed over to his family after conducting post mortem to the body at Gandhi Hospital in the city.