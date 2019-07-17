Man commits suicide in Kothagudem

By | Published: 3:26 pm

Kothagudem: A 28 year old married man has allegedly committed suicide at Bungalows Area in Laxmidevipalli mandal in the district on Wednesday.

The deceased identified as Vineeth Kumar was working as an attender in health department.

He was found hanging from ceiling fan at his residence. His family members were said to be away when he took the extreme step, which the locals said was triggered by financial problems.

He is survived by his wife and a ten year old daughter. Laxmidevipalli police booked a case in connection with the incident and launched investigation.