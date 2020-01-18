Man commits suicide over harassment from financiers in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:05 am

Hyderabad: A 32-year-old man committed suicide allegedly over harassment from financiers in Suraram village of Quthbullapur here on Friday afternoon.

According to the Dundigal police, Venkatesh, a private employee, had borrowed hand loans from two persons of Gajularamaram village some time ago. Initially, he paid the interests on time, but later failed to do so.

The duo, Sagar and Vijay, then mounted pressure on Venkatesh to repay the loan at the earliest including interest, apart from threatening him.

“Depressed over it, he committed suicide by hanging with an electric wire from the ceiling fan in his room. His mother found him dead,” police said. Venkatesh left a suicide note holding Sagar and Vijay responsible for his death.

Based on a complaint from his father, Dundigal police booked a case of abetment to commit suicide and are probing. No arrests have been made yet. The body was shifted to the Gandhi Hospital morgue for autopsy.

