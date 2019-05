By | Published: 12:46 am

Hyderabad: A city court on Thursday has sentenced a man for three months of imprisonment on charges of abusing his family members.

According to the police, K Shobha approached the Habeebnagar police station and complained that her brother K Sai Kumar, who was addicted to alcohol, was regularly abusing the family members and beating them. A case was registered and the man was arrested. The Second Special Metropolitan Magistrate Court sentenced the man to three months of imprisonment.