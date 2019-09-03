Man crushed to death by falling tree in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:49 am

Hyderabad: A 53-year-old man died when a tree collapsed on him at Bolarum after rains followed by winds hit several parts of the city on Tuesday.

The victim J Yellaiah, a daily wage labourer from Jawaharnagar in Shamirpet, was returning home from Bowenpally market when the mishap occurred in the evening.

According to Bolarum police, Yellaiah was returning home on his scooter after buying vegetables when it started to rain heavily. When he reached Cavalry Barracks, an old tree got uprooted and fell on him.

“He was crushed along with the vehicle. He suffered grievous bleeding injuries and died,” the police said. Passersby rushed to his rescue but in vain.

The Bolarum police are investigating. The body was shifted to Gandhi Hospital.

