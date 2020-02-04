Man crushed to death in Serilingampally

By | Published: 12:48 am

Hyderabad: A man was crushed to death by a rashly driven truck on the Outer Ring Road service road at Serilingampally here on Monday morning.

The victim was identified as M Mogilaiah (40), a labourer from Osman Nagar in RC Puram of Sangareddy District. According to the police, around 10 am while Mogilaiah was proceeding on his motorcycle towards Gowlidoddi in Serilingampally, a truck coming from the opposite side hit his motorcycle.

“He fell on the road and the front tyre of the truck ran over him. He suffered serious head as well as other injuries and died on the spot,” police said. The Gachibowli police are investigating.

