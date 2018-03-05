Man, daughter hurt trying to catch burglar in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:17 pm

Hyderabad: A 45-year-old man and his daughter were injured when an unidentified person attacked them while trying to burgle their residence in Saroornagar early on Monday.

According to the police, P Venkatesh was injured on his neck and abdomen while his daughter, Sravya, was hurt on her chin. The accused broke into the house from an open window around 1 am. Venkatesh was sleeping alone in the hall, while his wife, Gnaneshwari, was in the bedroom with their two daughters, Sravya and Vaishnavi.

Saroornagar Sub-Inspector J Venkata Krishna said Gnaneshwari was the first one to notice that there was a stranger inside the house. “She sounded the alarm and Venkatesh tried to catch the suspect. In order to escape from him, the suspect attacked him with a knife on the neck and abdomen,” he said. Sravya got injured when she tried to catch the suspect who was about to jump out of the window, the SI said.

On hearing the commotion, neighbours reached the house and shifted the father and daughter to a nearby private hospital. The duo are said to be out of danger, the SI said.

Based on a complaint lodged by Venkatesh, police booked a case and are investigating. They are also examining CCTV footage from the area.