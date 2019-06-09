Man, daughter run over by tipper in Jeedimetla

By | Published: 12:46 am

Hyderabad: A man and his two-year-old-daughter, who were asleep at a construction site in Jeedimetla were mowed down by a tipper lorry on Saturday night.

The victims Pyarelal (34) and his daughter Saraswathi were sleeping at the construction site in Annajiguda. “Pyarelal and his daughter were sleeping in an iron shed erected for workers when the cleaner of the tipper lorry rammed the vehicle into it. It ran over them resulting in their death,” said Sub-Inspector Jeedimetla, A Srinivas. On receiving information, the police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to Gandhi Hospital mortuary for post-mortem which was conducted on Sunday.

A case was registered against the cleaner of the tipper, who went absconding, and the vehicle was seized.