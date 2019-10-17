Man dies after being abandoned by wife in graveyard near Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:15 pm

Hyderabad: An elderly man died after he was allegedly abandoned by his wife and family at a graveyard in Shankarpally on the city outskirts on Thursday.

The man K Sattaiah (57), a labourer, and his wife K Yadamma from Elwarthy village separated six years ago after which Sattaiah sold off their agricultural land and house. He gave half of the money to Yadamma, who with their daughter and grandchildren moved to Chevella. Sattaiah exhausted his share by spending lavishly.

“He was living alone and had age-related issues including diabetes. Due to an injury, his right leg was infected and the infection had spread to most of his body,” police said. The villagers informed the sarpanch about the incident who later passed the information with Yadamma. She came and tried to shift him to a hospital, which Sattaiah refused.

“He was not willing to go to the hospital with her and jumped out of the autorickshaw. As he was unable to move, she requested some villagers to rent a house for him. None of them came forward due to his health condition. His body was fully infected and stinking,” police said.

Yadamma then took him to a shed in the graveyard in the area.

“For the last 10 days, she was coming to attend him every day. She took care of him and fed him. She would return home in the evening to stay with her daughter and grandchildren, as they were alone. Sattaiah, even then, would not take proper food and had become very weak,” police said.

On Wednesday, the police reached the graveyard after being informed by villagers. They arranged a vehicle and shifted him to the Sangareddy District Hospital, where he died while being treated around 3 am on Thursday.

The Shankarpally police booked a case of negligence causing death against Yadamma and are investigating. “We booked her for being negligent and not getting him treated even though his condition was critical. She should have shifted him to hospital earlier. She neglected him which led to illness and his death,” police said.

