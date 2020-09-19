Man dies after being stabbed in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:28 pm

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old man, who was stabbed at Chandrayangutta a fortnight ago, died on Friday night.

According to the police, Mohammed Ali, a footpath dweller near Secunderabad railway station had gone to Ghousenagar in Chandrayangutta along with two of his Mohd Sohail and Shaik Aamir, who were taking shelter in the house of Mohd Afroz after getting involved in a murder attempt case. On September 6, Sohail and Aamir had a dispute with Ali following which the duo stabbed him. They also took Rs 1,500 that he had on him.

“Ali was shifted to Osmania General Hospital where he was undergoing treatment. Though he was discharged a week later, he developed complications and was brought to OGH again on Friday evening. He died while undergoing treatment,” said Rudra Bhaskar, SHO (Chandrayangutta). Sohail and Aamir have been booked for murder and robbery.

Man axed to death

In a separate case, R Anjaneyulu (45) of Malkajgiri was axed to death by his younger brother in their house on Friday night.

“Anjaneyulu and his brother Narsing were consuming liquor during which an argument broke out between them. Narsing brought an axe kept inside the house and attacked Anjaneyulu resulting in grievous injuries. He was shifted to OGH where he died while undergoing treatment,” the Malkajgiri police said.

