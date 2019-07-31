Man dies after consuming ‘adulterated’ toddy in Nirmal

By | Published: 8:36 pm

Nirmal: A 31-year-old man died after allegedly consuming adulterated toddy in Thanur mandal three days ago. The incident came to light when his family members lodged a complaint with the police on Wednesday. Three persons were booked following his death.

Thanur Sub-Inspector G Rajanna said the deceased was identified as Chandrakanth of Thanur mandal headquarters. His body was traced on the outskirts of Singamgaon village. According to family members, Chandrakanth had more toddy than his capacity and fell unconscious at a toddy outlet. He was accompanied by his brother-in-law and a cousin. They alleged that the toddy was laced with chloroform, resulting in his death. They further accused the toddy outlet owners of dumping the body at a culvert to cover up the incident. According to Bhainsa DSP three persons — Dakaji Gangadhar, Teegala Devender and Dasari Gagadhar — were booked for their role in the incident. The trio confessed to committing the offence, he added. A case was registered following a complaint received from family members of Chandrakanth. Investigations were on.

