Man dies as car, bike collide in Asifabad

By | Published: 7:54 pm

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A 32-year old man died on the spot after a car collided with his motorbike between Muthuguda and Kharigaon villages in Asifabad mandal on Monday.

Asifabad police said that the deceased was identified as Padigela Vijay, a resident of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district headquarters.

Vijay was critically wounded when the car, coming in opposite direction, hit his bike at a road curve resulting in instant death for him. He was returning to Asifabad after dropping his wife at Kaghaznagar railway station, at the time of the mishap. The victim was not wearing helmet, according to the by-passers.

Based on a complaint from family members of the victim, a case was registered against the driver of the car. Investigations were taken up.

