Man dies as wall collapses in Mancherial

By | Published: 11:43 am 12:03 pm

Mancherial: An elderly and lone man died on the spot when a wall of his residence collapsed on him following incessant rains at Kotapalli mandal centre on Wednesday. It is the second such incident to be reported in erstwhile Adilabad within 24 hours.

Sources said that the deceased was Mukundam Anjaiah, a 55-year old resident of Kotapalli mandal headquarters and a beneficiary of Aasara pensions scheme.

Anjaiah had serious injuries when a portion of the wall caved in on him, resulting in instantaneous death for him. Some neighbors alerted cops when they heard huge sound. Police rushed to the spot and brought the body out.

The victim used to eke out a living by vending vegetables. He recently broke 11 coconuts at a Hanuman temple to express his gratitude to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for enhancing social security pension from Rs 1,000 to 2,016 per month.

On Tuesday evening, a 64-year-old, Pippiri Pochanna died while undergoing treatment in RIMS Adilabad on Tuesday. He sustained serious injuries when a wall of his house caved in on him at his native place Waghapur village in Mavala mandal earlier in the day.

