Man dies during brawl in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 61-year-old man died during a brawl at a marriage function in Amberpet on Sunday night. According to the police, Thalla Gopal, 61, a resident of Ganganagar in Amberpet, had gone to the house of his daughter-in-law to attend a function on Sunday. Gopal was accompanied by his son Thalla Vijay, 34 and wife Mangamma. While Gopal and his wife stayed at the place, his son Vijay left the venue as he had to attend some work.

After the function, Gopal called his son and informed that the function was over, asking him to pick them up. However, when Gopal was waiting, the in-laws of his son Gotla Shobha, Gotla Surender, Gotla Santosh and Saritha picked up an argument over family issues.

“During the argument someone pushed Gopal and the latter fell on the ground. He was rushed to a private hospital where doctors declared him brought dead,” Amberpet Additional Inspector B Ramesh said.

Police have registered a case and are investigating.