Man dies in mobile phone blast in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: A 22-year-old man died after his mobile phone exploded while charging in Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district, said police on Monday.

The mobile phone exploded, which was being charged, while the youth was sleeping in a room in Paradip on Sunday night, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Kuna Pradhan, a native of Ranpur village of Nayagarh district in the state.

He was engaged as a labourer in the construction of Jagannath temple in Paradip. The temple is being constructed by the Jagannath Truck Owners Association.

President of the association, Chhaila Chandra Jena, said he rushed to the spot after getting information around 5 a.m. and informed the police.

The Jagatsinghpur police registered a case and sent the body for post-mortem.