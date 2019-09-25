Man dragged by cab with shirt stuck in door dies at Hyderabad Airport

By | Published: 5:02 pm

Hyderabad: A passenger, whose shirt got stuck in the door of the cab he was about to board, died after the cab driver did not see him and sped off, dragging him for quite some distance at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here on Wednesday morning.

The cab driver, who is suspected to have been illegally picking up passengers from the airport, did not see Yadaiah who was trying to get into the cab. According to the police, Yadaiah’s shirt got stuck in the cab door and he was dragged for quite some distance till a toll gate near the airport, where other motorists stopped the cab seeing him.

Yadaiah suffered grievous injuries and died while being shifted to hospital.

The Shamshabad police are investigating.

