Man drowned in Saki Cheruvu in Sangareddy

Published: 7:12 pm

Sangareddy: A-34-year-old man, who ventured into Saki Cheruvu in an inebriated condition, drowned on Thursday.

The victim was identified as Mahesh Goud, a resident of Golla Basthi in Patancheru. According to his father Yadagiri Goud, his son left home on Thursday and drowned in the tank. Though they launched a search, Goud said they could not find the body on Thursday. The body was found floating in the water on Friday.

Inspector, Patancheru, N Venugopal Reddy said a case has been registered and the body was shifted to area hospital Patancheru for postmortem.

