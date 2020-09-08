Man drowns in Pranhita river in Asifabad

By | Published: 8:20 pm

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A man accidentally drowned when he was catching fish in Pranahita river on the outskirts of Motlagudem village in Dahegaon mandal on Tuesday.

Dahegaon SI V Raghupathi said the deceased was identified as Goleti Venkatesh (27), a native of Mudigunta village in Jaipur. He was with one of his friends in Motlagudem village.

Venkatesh met a watery grave when he was reportedly trying to catch fish at a deepest spot on a country boat in the river. Some of his colleagues noticed this and informed his relatives. The body was brought out by expert divers, deployed by the policemen who rushed to the spot after receiving information about the mishap.

Rajesh, brother of Venkatesh lodged a complaint with police. A case was registered and investigations were taken up.

