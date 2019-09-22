Man drowns in water stream in Nalgonda

By | Published: 7:52 pm

Nalgonda: Surarapu Nagaraju, a cattle rearer, drowned in a water stream at Ramachandrapuram village of Kattangur mandal in the district on Saturday.

The victim was a native of Ramachandrapuram. According to Kattangur police, Nagaraju tried to cross the stream on the outskirts of his village, when some of his cattle went to the other side of the stream and were grazing in the agricultural fields. But, Nagaraju, who knew swimming, drowned because the water flow was very high. Locals found his body in the waters and fished it out.

In Charge Officer of Kattangur Police station V Sandeep said that the body of the victim has been shifted to Government hospital at Nalgonda for postmortem. A case was and taken up investigation, he added.

