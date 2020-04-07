Man duped of Rs 2.5 lakh in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:00 pm

Hyderabad: An IT professional lost Rs 2.50 lakh to fraudsters who impersonated as ‘PhonePe’ customer support executives and assured to help him in getting back Rs 10,000 he had transferred to another account by mistake.

According to the police, the victim intended to transfer an amount of Rs 10,000 to the account of a friend but erroneously transferred it to some other account. The victim then searched for the number of PhonePe call centre on Google and found one phone number.

“The victim called up the phone number and narrated the issue. The conman who posed as the executive assured to help him out and asked him to tell his Debit Card number. Few minutes later the victim started receiving OTP’s and he in turn told it to the conman each time he got it. In all, he gave away ten OTPs to the conman,” said K V M Prasad, ACP Cyber Crime.

The man who thus ended up losing Rs 2.50 lakh to the fraudsters approached the police with a complaint, he added. The police said few fraudsters were creating fake websites of popular e-payment wallets and financial/ banking institutions. Later they are posting their own phone numbers and whenever people call, posing as customer care executives they were duping them.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .