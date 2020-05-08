Man electrocuted in Afzalgunj

By | Published: 12:09 am

Hyderabad: A daily wager was electrocuted to death at Afzalgunj on Wednesday evening.

According to the police, Mahesh (30) of Barkatpura had come to Afzalgunj on some work on Wednesday morning. Around afternoon he purchased a bottle of liquor and consumed it and was moving around in Afzalgunj.

“In evening, Mahesh went near an electrical transformer and was relieving when he caught hold of a power cable near the transformer. He collapsed at the spot and was pronounced dead by the 108 ambulance staff,” said Afzalgunj police.

A case was registered under Section 174 of CrPC by the police and investigation taken up. The body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital mortuary. After post-mortem examination on Thursday the body was handed over to the family members.

