Man electrocuted to death in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:13 am

Hyderabad: A man died due to electrocution at a vehicle servicing centre at Habeebnagar on Wednesday. According to the police, Mohd Taufeeq (32), who worked at Bismillah servicing centre at Aghapura, was working when he got electrocuted and fell unconscious. He collapsed on the floor, seeing which other workers rushed him to Osmania General Hospital. He died while undergoing treatment, police said. A case under Section 174 of CrPC was registered by the police and investigation is on.

