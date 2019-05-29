Man ends life after being beaten by cop in Warangal

By | Published: 10:42 pm

Warangal Rural: A man committed suicide by consuming pesticide at Mondrai village of Sangem mandal after being allegedly beaten up by the Sub-Inspector of Sangem police station.

The deceased was identified as Ijjagiri Karthik (28), son of Laxmipathi of the same village. According to the relatives of Karthik, he was called to the police station by the Sub-Inspector Nagaraju in connection a complaint lodged by his wife Nagarani.

Karthik married Nagarani three year ago. It is said that Karthik and Nagarani had developed differences, after which she approached the police.

“He was thrashed by the SI on Tuesday and detained from 9 am to 9 pm in the police station,” Kathik’s parents said. Humiliated over the incident, Karthik consumed pesticide on Wednesday around 8 am and died at the MGM hospital while undergoing treatment.

When ‘Telangana Today’ tried to contact SI Nagaraju over phone, he did not respond.

