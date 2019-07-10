Man ends life by jumping in front of MMTS train in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:19 am

Hyderabad: An unidentified person allegedly committed suicide by standing in front of a moving MMTS train between Hafeezpet and Hitec City railway stations on Tuesday night.

The man, aged between 40 and 45 years, was standing on the track when the train hit him. With the body being severed into two, he died on the spot while the body parts were dragged along the track for a few minutes before the MMTS driver stopped the train.

The Nampally railway police have shifted the body to the Osmania General Hospital (OGH) mortuary for autopsy. The victim was wearing a pair of white trousers and a pink shirt.

A mole on the right side of the chest was also noticed on the body. The victim’s face was smeared with blood and black oil from the track making it difficult for the police to identify him.

