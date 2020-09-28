Man ends life in Hyderabad

He frequently came home in an inebriated state and picked up quarrel with his wife over petty issues

Hyderabad: A labourer hanged himself to death at his house in Banjara Hills due to family issues, the police said. B Satyanarayana (35) of Gautamnagar in Banjara Hills police station limits got married to Sai Laxmi in 2017 and the couple has a child aged around two years. He frequently came home in an inebriated state and picked up quarrel with his wife over petty issues. A few days ago the woman went to her mother’s house in LB Nagar and was staying there. The man asked his wife to return but she refused.

“On Saturday night Satyanarayana hanged himself to the ceiling fan in a room in the house. The relatives of Satyanarayana suspect that he might have slipped into depression and ended his life,” said Banjara Hills police. A case is registered by the police and body shifted to mortuary where a post-mortem examination was conducted. The police are investigating.

